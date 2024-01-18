Brown has 21, UMBC knocks off Maine 70-65

BALTIMORE (AP) — Dion Brown scored 21 points as UMBC beat Maine 70-65 on Thursday night. Brown had six rebounds…

BALTIMORE (AP) — Dion Brown scored 21 points as UMBC beat Maine 70-65 on Thursday night.

Brown had six rebounds for the Retrievers (6-13, 1-3 America East Conference). Marcus Banks scored 18 points, shooting 6 for 14 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free throw line. Anthony Valentine was 6 of 10 shooting (2 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 15 points. The victory snapped an eight-game skid for the Retrievers.

Kellen Tynes and Kristians Feierbergs each scored 13 points for the Black Bears (8-10, 0-3). In addition, Quion Burns had 10 points. The loss was the Black Bears’ sixth straight.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

