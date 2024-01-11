Brown and UMBC host Vermont

UMBC Retrievers (5-11, 0-1 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (11-5, 1-0 America East) Burlington, Vermont; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

UMBC Retrievers (5-11, 0-1 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (11-5, 1-0 America East)

Burlington, Vermont; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Catamounts -16.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMBC takes on the Vermont Catamounts after Dion Brown scored 22 points in UMBC’s 81-67 loss to the Bryant Bulldogs.

The Catamounts are 6-1 on their home court. Vermont is seventh in the America East with 31.4 points per game in the paint led by Shamir Bogues averaging 8.5.

The Retrievers have gone 0-1 against America East opponents. UMBC averages 14.4 turnovers per game and is 2-3 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Vermont averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 7.2 per game UMBC gives up. UMBC has shot at a 45.8% rate from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points higher than the 41.6% shooting opponents of Vermont have averaged.

The Catamounts and Retrievers match up Thursday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Long is averaging 12.8 points for the Catamounts.

Marcus Banks is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Retrievers, while averaging 10.8 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 6-4, averaging 68.6 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Retrievers: 2-8, averaging 76.9 points, 34.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.