Brown and UMBC host New Hampshire

New Hampshire Wildcats (10-7, 2-2 America East) at UMBC Retrievers (6-13, 1-3 America East)

Baltimore; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -3; over/under is 165

BOTTOM LINE: UMBC hosts the New Hampshire Wildcats after Dion Brown scored 21 points in UMBC’s 70-65 win against the Maine Black Bears.

The Retrievers have gone 5-4 at home. UMBC is 2-6 against opponents over .500.

The Wildcats have gone 2-2 against America East opponents. New Hampshire has a 4-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

UMBC scores 77.7 points per game, 3.9 more points than the 73.8 New Hampshire gives up. New Hampshire’s 42.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.3 percentage points lower than UMBC has allowed to its opponents (45.7%).

The Retrievers and Wildcats face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brown is averaging 17.2 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Retrievers. Marcus Banks is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for UMBC.

Ahmad Robinson is averaging 15.9 points and 5.2 assists for the Wildcats. Clarence O. Daniels II is averaging 19.7 points and 9.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for New Hampshire.

LAST 10 GAMES: Retrievers: 2-8, averaging 76.2 points, 34.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.3 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 75.8 points, 39.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.