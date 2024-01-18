Brown and UMBC host Maine

Maine Black Bears (8-9, 0-2 America East) at UMBC Retrievers (5-13, 0-3 America East) Baltimore; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Maine Black Bears (8-9, 0-2 America East) at UMBC Retrievers (5-13, 0-3 America East)

Baltimore; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Black Bears -3; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: UMBC hosts the Maine Black Bears after Dion Brown scored 23 points in UMBC’s 86-82 loss to the UMass-Lowell River Hawks.

The Retrievers are 4-4 on their home court. UMBC has a 2-7 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Black Bears are 0-2 in America East play. Maine ranks ninth in the America East with 32.0 rebounds per game led by Peter Filipovity averaging 7.4.

UMBC averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.8 more made shots than the 5.8 per game Maine allows. Maine averages 68.5 points per game, 15.1 fewer points than the 83.6 UMBC gives up.

The Retrievers and Black Bears face off Thursday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brown is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Retrievers.

Jaden Clayton is averaging 8.2 points, 4.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the Black Bears.

LAST 10 GAMES: Retrievers: 1-9, averaging 76.2 points, 34.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.7 points per game.

Black Bears: 4-6, averaging 65.0 points, 31.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.