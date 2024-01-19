Brown and Cornell meet in conference matchup

Cornell Big Red (12-3, 2-0 Ivy League) at Brown Bears (5-12, 1-1 Ivy League) Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Cornell Big Red (12-3, 2-0 Ivy League) at Brown Bears (5-12, 1-1 Ivy League)

Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brown faces Cornell in a matchup of Ivy League teams.

The Bears are 2-4 on their home court. Brown is seventh in the Ivy League scoring 69.8 points while shooting 41.8% from the field.

The Big Red are 2-0 in Ivy League play. Cornell is eighth in the Ivy League giving up 77.1 points while holding opponents to 45.2% shooting.

Brown averages 69.8 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than the 77.1 Cornell gives up. Cornell has shot at a 50.3% clip from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points above the 44.5% shooting opponents of Brown have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kino Lilly Jr. is averaging 19.5 points for the Bears. Nana Owusu-Anane is averaging 12.4 points and 8.8 rebounds while shooting 39.3% over the past 10 games for Brown.

Chris Manon is scoring 11.5 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Big Red. Keller Boothby is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cornell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 3-7, averaging 66.3 points, 36.4 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Big Red: 8-2, averaging 82.3 points, 35.4 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.