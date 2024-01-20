Brown and Cornell face off in conference showdown

Cornell Big Red (12-3, 2-0 Ivy League) at Brown Bears (5-12, 1-1 Ivy League) Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Cornell Big Red (12-3, 2-0 Ivy League) at Brown Bears (5-12, 1-1 Ivy League)

Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Big Red -5.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nana Owusu-Anane and the Brown Bears host Chris Manon and the Cornell Big Red in Ivy League action.

The Bears have gone 2-4 at home. Brown ranks fifth in the Ivy League at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 71.8 points while holding opponents to 44.5% shooting.

The Big Red are 2-0 against conference opponents. Cornell is the top team in the Ivy League with 39.2 points per game in the paint led by Isaiah Gray averaging 7.5.

Brown is shooting 41.8% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points lower than the 45.2% Cornell allows to opponents. Cornell has shot at a 50.3% rate from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points higher than the 44.5% shooting opponents of Brown have averaged.

The Bears and Big Red face off Saturday for the first time in Ivy League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kino Lilly Jr. is averaging 19.5 points for the Bears. Owusu-Anane is averaging 12.4 points and 8.8 rebounds over the past 10 games for Brown.

Guy Ragland Jr. is averaging 9.9 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Big Red. Gray is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Cornell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 3-7, averaging 66.3 points, 36.4 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Big Red: 8-2, averaging 82.3 points, 35.4 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.