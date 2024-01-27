Broome and No. 8 Auburn host Mississippi State

Auburn Tigers (16-3, 5-1 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (13-6, 2-4 SEC) Starkville, Mississippi; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Auburn Tigers (16-3, 5-1 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (13-6, 2-4 SEC)

Starkville, Mississippi; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -2.5; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Auburn plays the Mississippi State Bulldogs after Johni Broome scored 25 points in Auburn’s 79-75 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Bulldogs have gone 7-2 at home. Mississippi State is 5-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.2 turnovers per game.

The Tigers are 5-1 against SEC opponents. Auburn is 16-0 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Mississippi State scores 74.7 points, 8.7 more per game than the 66.0 Auburn gives up. Auburn averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Mississippi State gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dashawn Davis is averaging 6.6 points, 3.2 assists and 1.7 steals for the Bulldogs. Josh Hubbard is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Mississippi State.

Broome is averaging 15.8 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Tigers. Jaylin Williams is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for Auburn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 74.0 points, 36.7 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Tigers: 9-1, averaging 84.1 points, 38.0 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 8.8 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

