Brooks puts up 20 in Butler’s 74-60 victory over DePaul

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Pierre Brooks’ 20 points helped Butler defeat DePaul 74-60 on Saturday night. Brooks shot 7 for 15…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Pierre Brooks’ 20 points helped Butler defeat DePaul 74-60 on Saturday night.

Brooks shot 7 for 15 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line for the Bulldogs (12-7, 3-5 Big East Conference). DJ Davis scored 17 points while shooting 4 for 9 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 7 of 7 from the free throw line, and added five steals. Posh Alexander shot 7 for 14, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 17 points, while adding six assists and six steals.

The Blue Demons (3-15, 0-7) were led in scoring by Jalen Terry, who finished with 15 points. Elijah Fisher added 13 points and three steals for DePaul. K.T. Raimey also put up 12 points and two blocks. The Blue Demons extended their losing streak to six in a row.

Butler took the lead with 7:56 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 37-24 at halftime, with Alexander racking up eight points. Butler extended its lead to 47-30 during the second half, fueled by a 7-0 scoring run. Brooks scored a team-high 12 points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

Butler next plays Tuesday against Georgetown on the road, and DePaul will host Marquette on Wednesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.