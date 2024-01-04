Brooks leads Washington against Oregon after 25-point outing

Oregon Ducks (10-3, 2-0 Pac-12) at Washington Huskies (8-5, 0-2 Pac-12) Seattle; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies…

Oregon Ducks (10-3, 2-0 Pac-12) at Washington Huskies (8-5, 0-2 Pac-12)

Seattle; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -4; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: Washington hosts the Oregon Ducks after Keion Brooks Jr. scored 25 points in Washington’s 95-90 loss to the Utah Utes.

The Huskies are 6-1 on their home court. Washington leads the Pac-12 with 23.0 fast break points.

The Ducks are 2-0 in Pac-12 play. Oregon is ninth in the Pac-12 with 36.1 rebounds per game led by Kwame Evans Jr. averaging 5.8.

Washington averages 82.5 points, 12.3 more per game than the 70.2 Oregon gives up. Oregon averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Washington gives up.

The Huskies and Ducks meet Thursday for the first time in Pac-12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brooks is scoring 20.5 points per game with 7.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Huskies. Sahvir Wheeler is averaging 14.7 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 39.6% over the last 10 games for Washington.

Evans is averaging 9.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Ducks. Jermaine Couisnard is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Oregon.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 6-4, averaging 83.0 points, 39.4 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Ducks: 7-3, averaging 76.6 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

