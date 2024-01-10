Brooks leads Washington against Arizona State after 26-point game

Arizona State Sun Devils (10-5, 4-0 Pac-12) at Washington Huskies (9-6, 1-3 Pac-12) Seattle; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Arizona State Sun Devils (10-5, 4-0 Pac-12) at Washington Huskies (9-6, 1-3 Pac-12)

Seattle; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington faces the Arizona State Sun Devils after Keion Brooks Jr. scored 26 points in Washington’s 79-72 victory over the Oregon State Beavers.

The Huskies have gone 7-2 at home. Washington ranks third in the Pac-12 with 38.0 points per game in the paint led by Sahvir Wheeler averaging 9.9.

The Sun Devils are 4-0 against conference opponents. Arizona State ranks fourth in the Pac-12 allowing 70.0 points while holding opponents to 41.8% shooting.

Washington’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Arizona State allows. Arizona State averages 69.4 points per game, 6.3 fewer points than the 75.7 Washington gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moses Wood is shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 10.9 points. Brooks is shooting 48.1% and averaging 19.3 points over the past 10 games for Washington.

Frankie Collins is averaging 13.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.1 steals for the Sun Devils. Adam Miller is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Arizona State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 6-4, averaging 81.2 points, 37.9 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Sun Devils: 7-3, averaging 72.0 points, 34.6 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

