Brooks leads Washington against Arizona State after 26-point game

Arizona State Sun Devils (10-5, 4-0 Pac-12) at Washington Huskies (9-6, 1-3 Pac-12) Seattle; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Arizona State Sun Devils (10-5, 4-0 Pac-12) at Washington Huskies (9-6, 1-3 Pac-12)

Seattle; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -7; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington hosts the Arizona State Sun Devils after Keion Brooks Jr. scored 26 points in Washington’s 79-72 victory over the Oregon State Beavers.

The Huskies are 7-2 in home games. Washington has a 3-0 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Sun Devils have gone 4-0 against Pac-12 opponents. Arizona State ranks ninth in the Pac-12 scoring 30.7 points per game in the paint led by Frankie Collins averaging 7.3.

Washington scores 81.7 points, 11.7 more per game than the 70.0 Arizona State gives up. Arizona State averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Washington gives up.

The Huskies and Sun Devils square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sahvir Wheeler is averaging 15.2 points and 6.5 assists for the Huskies. Brooks is averaging 19.3 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

Collins is shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Sun Devils, while averaging 13.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.1 steals. Jose Perez is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Arizona State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 6-4, averaging 81.2 points, 37.9 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Sun Devils: 7-3, averaging 72.0 points, 34.6 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.