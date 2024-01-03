Brooks and Washington host Oregon

Oregon Ducks (10-3, 2-0 Pac-12) at Washington Huskies (8-5, 0-2 Pac-12) Seattle; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Washington hosts…

Oregon Ducks (10-3, 2-0 Pac-12) at Washington Huskies (8-5, 0-2 Pac-12)

Seattle; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington hosts the Oregon Ducks after Keion Brooks Jr. scored 25 points in Washington’s 95-90 loss to the Utah Utes.

The Huskies are 6-1 in home games. Washington averages 82.5 points and has outscored opponents by 6.6 points per game.

The Ducks are 2-0 in conference play. Oregon ranks fifth in the Pac-12 shooting 35.2% from 3-point range.

Washington averages 82.5 points, 12.3 more per game than the 70.2 Oregon allows. Oregon has shot at a 46.4% rate from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points above the 42.4% shooting opponents of Washington have averaged.

The Huskies and Ducks square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sahvir Wheeler is averaging 14.9 points and seven assists for the Huskies. Brooks is averaging 19.3 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

Jermaine Couisnard is averaging 13.2 points and 1.9 steals for the Ducks. Jackson Shelstad is averaging 13.2 points over the past 10 games for Oregon.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 6-4, averaging 83.0 points, 39.4 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Ducks: 7-3, averaging 76.6 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.