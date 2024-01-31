Brodie’s 19 lead Drake past Valparaiso 81-70

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Darnell Brodie scored 19 points as Drake beat Valparaiso 81-70 on Wednesday night. Brodie had…

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Darnell Brodie scored 19 points as Drake beat Valparaiso 81-70 on Wednesday night.

Brodie had 18 rebounds for the Bulldogs (18-4, 9-2 Missouri Valley Conference). Tucker DeVries added 17 points while shooting 4 for 11 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 7 of 7 from the free throw line, and they also had five rebounds. Atin Wright shot 5 for 14, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

Isaiah Stafford led the way for the Beacons (6-16, 2-9) with 32 points and two steals. Valparaiso also got 12 points and five assists from Darius DeAveiro. Cooper Schwieger also had nine points.

Drake took the lead with 15:25 to go in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 41-30 at halftime, with DeVries racking up 12 points. Drake turned a seven-point second-half lead into a 15-point advantage with an 8-0 run to make it a 53-38 lead with 12:44 left in the half. Brodie scored 13 second-half points in the game.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Drake visits Indiana State and Valparaiso plays Evansville at home.

