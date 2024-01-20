Brodie and Gibson score 18 each, Drake crushes Evansville 97-48

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Darnell Brodie and Kryon Gibson scored 18 points each and Drake beat Evansville 97-48 on…

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Darnell Brodie and Kryon Gibson scored 18 points each and Drake beat Evansville 97-48 on Saturday night.

Brodie had 10 rebounds for the Bulldogs (16-3, 7-1 Missouri Valley Conference). Gibson scored was 6 for 10 shooting, including 5 for 9 from beyond the arc. Kevin Overton finished with 14 points.

Yacine Toumi led the Purple Aces (11-8, 2-6) in scoring, finishing with 13 points. Antonio Thomas added 10 points for Evansville. In addition, Joshua Hughes had eight points.

Drake took the lead with 16:05 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 54-20 at halftime, with Brodie racking up 12 points. Drake extended its lead to 71-31 during the second half, fueled by a 13-3 scoring run.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.