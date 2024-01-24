Broadnax leads South Carolina Upstate against High Point after 20-point game

High Point Panthers (16-4, 5-0 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (6-12, 1-4 Big South) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday,…

High Point Panthers (16-4, 5-0 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (6-12, 1-4 Big South)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -7; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina Upstate plays the High Point Panthers after Trae Broadnax scored 20 points in South Carolina Upstate’s 64-61 loss to the Radford Highlanders.

The Spartans are 4-3 on their home court. South Carolina Upstate has a 3-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Panthers are 5-0 against Big South opponents. High Point scores 85.3 points while outscoring opponents by 11.4 points per game.

South Carolina Upstate scores 71.7 points per game, 2.2 fewer points than the 73.9 High Point gives up. High Point averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game South Carolina Upstate allows.

The Spartans and Panthers face off Wednesday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Broadnax is averaging 14.1 points and 3.9 assists for the Spartans. Justin Bailey is averaging 11.1 points and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games for South Carolina Upstate.

Duke Miles is scoring 19.4 points per game and averaging 2.1 rebounds for the Panthers. Kezza Giffa is averaging 16.5 points and 2.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for High Point.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 3-7, averaging 72.1 points, 31.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Panthers: 9-1, averaging 80.1 points, 38.3 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

