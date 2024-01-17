Broadnax and South Carolina Upstate host Longwood

Longwood Lancers (13-6, 1-3 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-11, 0-3 Big South) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7…

Longwood Lancers (13-6, 1-3 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-11, 0-3 Big South)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lancers -5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina Upstate hosts the Longwood Lancers after Trae Broadnax scored 23 points in South Carolina Upstate’s 77-70 loss to the Charleston Southern Buccaneers.

The Spartans are 3-3 on their home court. South Carolina Upstate averages 11.7 turnovers per game and is 4-7 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Lancers are 1-3 against Big South opponents. Longwood is fifth in the Big South scoring 75.4 points per game and is shooting 46.2%.

South Carolina Upstate makes 43.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than Longwood has allowed to its opponents (40.2%). Longwood has shot at a 46.2% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points greater than the 45.5% shooting opponents of South Carolina Upstate have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miguel Ayesa is shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 7.8 points. Broadnax is shooting 43.5% and averaging 13.4 points over the past 10 games for South Carolina Upstate.

Walyn Napper is shooting 47.8% and averaging 14.2 points for the Lancers. Michael Christmas is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Longwood.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 3-7, averaging 73.6 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Lancers: 5-5, averaging 69.7 points, 37.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.