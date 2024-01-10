Brewster’s 21 lead Boston University past American 72-68

BOSTON (AP) — Miles Brewster scored 21 points as Boston University beat American 72-68 on Wednesday night. Brewster shot 7…

BOSTON (AP) — Miles Brewster scored 21 points as Boston University beat American 72-68 on Wednesday night.

Brewster shot 7 for 14 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free throw line for the Terriers (6-10, 1-2 Patriot League). Spencer Joyner scored 12 points while shooting 3 for 5 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free throw line. Ethan Okwuosa had seven points and shot 2 of 4 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line.

The Eagles (8-8, 2-1) were led in scoring by Elijah Stephens, who finished with 21 points, five assists and five steals. Matt Rogers added 18 points and eight rebounds for American. Lorenzo Donadio also had nine points and six rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.