Brewster, Boston University Terriers take on the Lafayette Leopards

Boston University Terriers (7-13, 2-5 Patriot League) at Lafayette Leopards (8-12, 7-0 Patriot League)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miles Brewster and the Boston University Terriers take on Justin Vander Baan and the Lafayette Leopards in Patriot League action Saturday.

The Leopards are 4-4 on their home court. Lafayette allows 66.9 points and has been outscored by 4.8 points per game.

The Terriers have gone 2-5 against Patriot League opponents. Boston University is eighth in the Patriot League scoring 63.9 points per game and is shooting 39.9%.

Lafayette’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Boston University allows. Boston University averages 63.9 points per game, 3.0 fewer than the 66.9 Lafayette allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vander Baan is scoring 9.7 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Leopards. Eric Sondberg is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Lafayette.

Brewster is scoring 9.8 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Terriers. Anthony Morales is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Boston University.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leopards: 7-3, averaging 62.4 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points per game.

Terriers: 3-7, averaging 61.1 points, 35.0 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

