Brewster, Boston University Terriers take on the Lafayette Leopards

Boston University Terriers (7-13, 2-5 Patriot League) at Lafayette Leopards (8-12, 7-0 Patriot League)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Leopards -5; over/under is 127

BOTTOM LINE: Patriot League foes Lafayette and Boston University meet on Saturday.

The Leopards have gone 4-4 at home. Lafayette is fifth in the Patriot League with 13.2 assists per game led by Mark Butler averaging 3.8.

The Terriers are 2-5 in conference play. Boston University averages 11.3 turnovers per game and is 2-5 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Lafayette’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Boston University gives up. Boston University has shot at a 39.9% clip from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points fewer than the 41.4% shooting opponents of Lafayette have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Vander Baan is averaging 9.7 points and 2.6 blocks for the Leopards. Butler is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Lafayette.

Miles Brewster is averaging 9.8 points, 3.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Terriers. Anthony Morales is averaging 9.0 points over the last 10 games for Boston University.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leopards: 7-3, averaging 62.4 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points per game.

Terriers: 3-7, averaging 61.1 points, 35.0 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

