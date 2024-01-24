Brewster, Boston University Terriers host the Army Black Knights

Army Black Knights (5-14, 1-5 Patriot League) at Boston University Terriers (7-12, 2-4 Patriot League) Boston; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Army Black Knights (5-14, 1-5 Patriot League) at Boston University Terriers (7-12, 2-4 Patriot League)

Boston; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terriers -7; over/under is 122.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University plays Army in a matchup of Patriot League teams.

The Terriers are 4-4 in home games. Boston University is 5-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Black Knights are 1-5 in Patriot League play. Army has a 2-8 record against opponents above .500.

Boston University averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 6.3 per game Army gives up. Army’s 39.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points lower than Boston University has allowed to its opponents (42.1%).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Otto Landrum is averaging 8.2 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Terriers. Anthony Morales is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Boston University.

Ryan Curry is averaging 10.1 points and 3.4 assists for the Black Knights. Josh Scovens is averaging 13.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.6 blocks over the last 10 games for Army.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 4-6, averaging 62.5 points, 35.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Black Knights: 3-7, averaging 61.0 points, 34.2 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.