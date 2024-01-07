Bree Hall’s 15 points leads No. 1 South Carolina over Mississippi State 85-66

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Bree Hall had 15 points including back-to-back 3-pointers in the third quarter to extend an uncomfortably…

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Bree Hall had 15 points including back-to-back 3-pointers in the third quarter to extend an uncomfortably close margin and help No. 1 South Carolina stay undefeated with an 85-66 victory over Mississippi State on Sunday.

Kamilla Cardoso added 13 points, 14 rebounds and a team-high six assists and Chloe Kitts and Te-Hina Paopao had 12 points apiece for the Gamecocks (2-0 SEC), who opened 14-0 for a second straight season.

Jerkaila Jordan led Mississippi State (13-4, 0-2) with 25 points.

NO. 2 UCLA 65, OREGON STATE 54

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Charisma Osborne had 15 points and eight rebounds, Kiki Rice added 13 points and UCLA beat Oregon State.

Londynn Jones scored 12 points and joined the 500-point club with a 3-pointer in the first half for the Bruins (14-0, 3-0 Pac-12).

Raegan Beers scored 11 of her 21 points in the first half for Oregon State (12-2, 0-2). The Beavers have lost two straight..

NO. 13 VIRGINIA TECH 63, NO. 3 NC STATE 62

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Elizabeth Kitley scored a layup on a cross-court inbound pass with less than a second remaining lifting Virginia Tech over previously undefeated NC State.

Kitley shot 12 of 24 from the floor and finished with 27 points for the Hokies (12-2, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who rallied from a 13-point second half deficit to win their seventh consecutive game. The Hokies also won their 19th consecutive home game. Georgia Amoore had 21 points for Virginia Tech.

Madison Hayes paced the Wolfpack (14-1, 2-1) with 21 points and Saniya Rivers finished with 12 points.

NO. 5 COLORADO 81, ARIZONA STATE 68

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Aaronette Vonleh scored 18 of her 20 points in the first half and Colorado used a massive run to beat Arizona State.

The Buffaloes (13-1, 3-0 Pac-12) scored the game’s first nine points, had a brief defensive lapse to let the Sun Devils back in it, and then raced away.

The Buffaloes went into a fourth quarter funk, but held on for their first 3-0 conference start in 27 years and first sweep of the Pac-12’s Arizona schools since 2012-13.

Jalyn Brown led Arizona State (8-7, 0-3) with 35 points.

NO. 7 LSU 84, MISSISSIPPI 73

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Angel Reese scored 21 points and Mikaylah Williams made four 3-pointers in a 20-point effort in LSU’s victory over Mississippi.

The Tigers (15-1, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) put it away with a 12-2 run to start the fourth quarter against the Rebels (11-4, 1-1).

Flau’jae Johnson scored 16 points. Aneesah Morrow had 13 points and eight rebounds. Hailey Van Lith had 13 points and four assists but also committed seven turnovers, picking up her fourth foul late in the third quarter.

Marquesha Davis scored a season-high 24 points to lead Ole Miss. Madison Scott had 13 points and eight assists, going 1 of 8 from the floor while making 11 of 13 free throws. Snudda Collins scored 12 points.

NO. 8 STANFORD 71, WASHINGTON 59

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Cameron Brink had 16 points and 16 rebounds and Stanford gave coach Tara VanDerveer her 1,200th victory, beating Washington to run its winning streak to six.

VanDerveer is three away from breaking former Duke men’s coach Mike Krzyzewski’s overall college record.

Kiki Iriafen added 19 points and nine rebounds, and Hannah Jump had 13 points for the Cardinal (14-1, 3-0 Pac-12). Nunu Agara finished with 12 points.

Dalayah Daniels led Washington (11-3, 1-2) with 15 points. Ella Ladine added 12.

NO. 9 SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA 68, OREGON 54

LOS ANGELES (AP) — JuJu Watkins scored 17 points, including eight in the fourth quarter, and Southern California pulled away late to beat Oregon.

Rayah Marshall and McKenzie Forbes each scored 16 points as the Trojans (12-1, 2-1 Pac-12) delivered a 2-0 week after dropping from No. 6 in last week’s poll following a 71-64 loss to cross-town rival UCLA. It was USC’s 16th consecutive home victory dating back to last season.

Grace VanSlooten scored 18 points, while Chance Gray and Sofia Bell each scored 11 added for Oregon (9-7, 0-3), which dropped both games on their trip to Los Angeles. Phillipina Kyei scored 10 points with 11 rebounds for the Ducks.

NO. 12 CONNECTICUT 83, GEORGETOWN 55

WASHINGTON (AP) — Aaliyah Edwards scored 18 points on 7 for 11 shooting and a shorthanded Connecticut defeated Georgetown.

The Huskies were playing their first full game without fifth-year forward Aubrey Griffin, who suffered a left knee injury late in the third quarter of Wednesday’s game at Creighton. It was the latest in a series of injuries that left the Huskies with nine players against Georgetown. The starters took on the bulk of the playing time and all five scored in double figures.

Ashlynn Shade had 16 points, Paige Bueckers 15, Nika Muhl 14 and KK Arnold 12 for the Huskies (12-3, 4-0 Big East). Muhl added eight assists and four steals.

Graceann Bennett had 13 points and 12 rebounds for Georgetown (12-3, 2-2). Kelsey Ransom scored 12 and Alex Cowan added 10 points.

NO. 14 INDIANA 91, NEBRASKA 69

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes had 22 points, Sydney Parrish hit six 3-pointers and scored 20, and Sara Scalia sank five 3s and scored 19 as Indiana cruised past Nebraska for its 12th straight victory.

Holmes made 10 of 14 shots and grabbed six rebounds for the Hoosiers (13-1, 4-0 Big Ten Conference). Parrish sank 7 of 11 shots — 6 of 7 from beyond the arc. She also had six boards. Scalia hit 5 of 10 from distance, adding seven assists and six rebounds. Chloe Moore-McNeil pitched in with 16 points on 6-for-7 shooting.

Alexis Markowski had 21 points for the Cornhuskers (11-4, 3-1) on 9-for-14 shooting. She made all three of her 3-pointers and added six rebounds. Logan Nissley came off the bench to hit three 3-pointers, scoring 13.

The Hoosiers, who have won 13 conference games in a row at home, beat the Cornhuskers for the seventh time in the last eight matchups and lead the all-time series 12-6.

ARIZONA 71, NO. 15 UTAH 70, OT

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Sophomore Kailyn Gilbert scored 22 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and sank two free throws with one second left in overtime and Arizona rallied to beat Utah.

Gilbert made 7 of 19 shots with two 3-pointers and she made all six of her free throws for the Wildcats (10-5, 2-1 Pac-12 Conference). Helena Pueyo knocked down 8 of 11 shots, including 4 of 5 from 3-point range, and scored a season-high 20. She added four assists and three steals.

Alissa Pili made 9 of 10 from the free-throw line and led Utah (11-4, 1-2) with 18 points. Kennady McQueen scored 16 with six rebounds despite an overnight bout with food poisoning — along with coach Lynne Roberts. Jenna Johnson contributed 13 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Young added 12 points and eight rebounds.

NORTH CAROLINA 61, NO. 16 NOTRE DAME 57

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Indya Nivar scored 10 of her 16 points in the fourth quarter and finished with five steals, Lexi Donarski added 13 points and North Carolina beat Notre Dame.

North Carolina (11-4, 3-0 ACC), which is 5-10 all time against the Irish, won for the first time in six tries at Notre Dame.

Sonia Citron returned from a nine-game absence due to a knee injury and scored 18 points for Notre Dame (10-3, 1-2) and Hannah Hidalgo added 17 points and 11 rebounds. KK Bransford scored 12.

The Irish have lost two of their last three games following a nine-game win streak.

NO. 22 FLORIDA STATE 78, CLEMSON 72

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Makayla Timpson scored 21 points, Sara Bejedi added 19 and Florida State defeated Clemson for the fifth time in the past six matchups.

High-scoring sophomore guard Ta’Niya Latson, who averages 21-plus points per game, was held to 15 points. She added seven assists. O’Mariah Gordon scored 11 points for the Seminoles (12-4, 3-1 ACC).

Dayshanette Harris scored 20 points, Ruby Whitehorn 17, Amari Robinson 13 and Mackenzie Kramer 11 for Clemson (8-7, 1-2). Robinson had a game-high nine rebounds.

NO. 25 SYRACUSE 71, BOSTON COLLEGE 64

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Dyaisha Fair scored 21 points with six assists, Sophie Burrows had 17 points and eight rebounds and Syracuse beat Boston College.

Fair scored eight points in a 10-1 spurt that made it 23-17 midway through the second quarter and gave the Orange (11-2, 1-1 ACC) the lead for good.

Dontavia Waggoner and Teya Sidberry each scored 12 points and T’yana Todd added 11 for Boston College (9-7, 1-2).

