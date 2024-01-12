Brantley and the La Salle Explorers host conference foe VCU

VCU Rams (9-7, 1-2 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (10-6, 1-2 A-10) Philadelphia; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: La…

VCU Rams (9-7, 1-2 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (10-6, 1-2 A-10)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle plays VCU in a matchup of A-10 teams.

The Explorers have gone 7-2 in home games. La Salle has a 4-3 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Rams are 1-2 in A-10 play. VCU ranks eighth in the A-10 with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Zeb Jackson averaging 4.2.

La Salle averages 76.3 points, 8.5 more per game than the 67.8 VCU gives up. VCU averages 73.3 points per game, 0.4 more than the 72.9 La Salle gives up to opponents.

The Explorers and Rams face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khalil Brantley is shooting 40.4% and averaging 15.3 points for the Explorers. Andres Marrero is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for La Salle.

Max Shulga is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Rams. Jackson is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for VCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Explorers: 5-5, averaging 77.9 points, 36.0 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Rams: 6-4, averaging 77.5 points, 36.8 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

