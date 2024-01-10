Brakefield, Sharp lead Mississippi to 103-85 win over Florida

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Jaemyn Brakefield scored 28 points, Jamarion Sharp added a school-record nine blocked shots and Mississippi dominated…

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Jaemyn Brakefield scored 28 points, Jamarion Sharp added a school-record nine blocked shots and Mississippi dominated the second half to defeat Florida 103-85 on Wednesday night.

Brakefield was 11 of 16 from the field and the Rebels (14-1, 1-1 SEC) outscored Florida 21-10 in the opening seven minutes of the second half to build an insurmountable 65-50 lead. The Gators (10-5, 0-2) never got closer than 13 points again.

Matthew Murrell scored 23 points, Allen Flanigan had 17 and Jaylen Murray added 12 in a balanced Ole Miss attack. The Rebels finished 39 of 66 (59%) from the field, including 8 of 20 (40%) from the 3-point line, led by Murrell with three 3-pointers.

Walter Clayton Jr. and Zyon Pullin led Florida with 23 and 18 points, respectively. Florida was 31 of 75 from the field (41%) and 5 of 17 (29%) from the 3-point line.

Ole Miss led 44-40 at halftime on the strength of a 16-2 run midway through the half, capped by consecutive 3-point shots by Jaylen Murray.

BIG PICTURE

Florida: After finishing 6-0 in December, Todd Golden’s squad is 0-2 in January with road games at No. 5 Tennessee and No. 6 Kentucky later this month. Aside from Clayton and Pullin, the Gators struggled to find offense.

Mississippi: An impressive bounce-back performance for Chris Beard’s squad after losing 90-64 at No. 5 Tennessee. Since 2018, the Rebels have won four consecutive games against Florida in Oxford. Over the past six games, Brakefield is 45 of 66 (68%) from the field.

UP NEXT

Florida: Will host Arkansas on Saturday.

Mississippi: Will host Vanderbilt to complete a two-game home stand on Saturday.

