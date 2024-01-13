Brakefield leads Ole Miss against Vanderbilt after 28-point game

Vanderbilt Commodores (5-10, 0-2 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (14-1, 1-1 SEC) Oxford, Mississippi; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Vanderbilt Commodores (5-10, 0-2 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (14-1, 1-1 SEC)

Oxford, Mississippi; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rebels -10; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ole Miss faces the Vanderbilt Commodores after Jaemyn Brakefield scored 28 points in Ole Miss’ 103-85 victory against the Florida Gators.

The Rebels have gone 10-0 at home. Ole Miss scores 78.2 points and has outscored opponents by 7.8 points per game.

The Commodores have gone 0-2 against SEC opponents. Vanderbilt has a 1-10 record against teams over .500.

Ole Miss’ average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Vanderbilt gives up. Vanderbilt has shot at a 40.3% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points fewer than the 40.8% shooting opponents of Ole Miss have averaged.

The Rebels and Commodores face off Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Murrell averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, scoring 16.9 points while shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc. Allen Flanigan is averaging 16.3 points, seven rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games for Ole Miss.

Tasos Kamateros is shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Commodores, while averaging 6.4 points. Ezra Manjon is averaging 14.2 points over the past 10 games for Vanderbilt.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 9-1, averaging 81.2 points, 34.0 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 9.2 steals and 7.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Commodores: 2-8, averaging 67.1 points, 34.7 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

