Brakefield and Ole Miss host Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt Commodores (5-10, 0-2 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (14-1, 1-1 SEC)

Oxford, Mississippi; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ole Miss hosts the Vanderbilt Commodores after Jaemyn Brakefield scored 28 points in Ole Miss’ 103-85 victory against the Florida Gators.

The Rebels are 10-0 in home games. Ole Miss is seventh in the SEC scoring 78.2 points while shooting 47.2% from the field.

The Commodores are 0-2 against SEC opponents. Vanderbilt is 0-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Ole Miss makes 47.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than Vanderbilt has allowed to its opponents (44.0%). Vanderbilt averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Ole Miss allows.

The Rebels and Commodores face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Murrell averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, scoring 16.9 points while shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc. Allen Flanigan is averaging 16.3 points, seven rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for Ole Miss.

Ezra Manjon is shooting 48.3% and averaging 16.7 points for the Commodores. Tyrin Lawrence is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Vanderbilt.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 9-1, averaging 81.2 points, 34.0 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 9.2 steals and 7.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Commodores: 2-8, averaging 67.1 points, 34.7 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

