Brady scores 16 as Chattanooga cruises past VMI 109-61

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Randy Brady scored 16 points as Chattanooga beat VMI 109-61 on Thursday night.

Brady shot 5 for 7, including 5 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Mocs (10-6, 2-1 Southern Conference). Sam Alexis scored 14 points while going 7 of 12 and 0 of 3 from the free throw line, and added 15 rebounds. Trey Bonham was 6 of 8 shooting (2 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 14 points.

Taeshaud Jackson finished with 14 points and 14 rebounds for the Keydets (3-13, 0-3). Tyran Cook added 14 points and six rebounds for VMI. Brennan Watkins also had 14 points.

