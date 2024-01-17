Bradley rallies from 23-point second-half deficit to knock off Southern Illinois 70-69

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Duke Deen, Darius Hannah and Connor Hickman each scored 15 points and Bradley rallied from a…

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Duke Deen, Darius Hannah and Connor Hickman each scored 15 points and Bradley rallied from a 23-point, second-half deficit to beat Southern Illinois 70-69 on Wednesday night for its seventh straight victory.

Hickman converted a three-point play with 59 seconds remaining to help Bradley rally from a 45-24 halftime deficit for the largest comeback victory in program history.

Deen also contributed five rebounds and six assists for the Braves (13-5, 5-2 Missouri Valley Conference). Hannah shot 7 of 9 from the field, and added three blocks. Hickman was 6 of 12 shooting (2 for 4 from 3-point range).

The Salukis (12-6, 4-3) were led in scoring by Xavier Johnson, who finished with 18 points, seven assists and two steals. AJ Ferguson added 15 points for Southern Illinois. In addition, Clarence Rupert finished with 10 points and seven rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.