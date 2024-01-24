Bradley hosts Anderson and Murray State

Murray State Racers (8-11, 5-3 MVC) at Bradley Braves (14-5, 6-2 MVC) Peoria, Illinois; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Murray State Racers (8-11, 5-3 MVC) at Bradley Braves (14-5, 6-2 MVC)

Peoria, Illinois; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -8.5; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State faces the Bradley Braves after Quincy Anderson scored 21 points in Murray State’s 72-63 loss to the Indiana State Sycamores.

The Braves have gone 8-2 at home. Bradley is fourth in the MVC in rebounding averaging 35.2 rebounds. Malevy Leons paces the Braves with 7.2 boards.

The Racers are 5-3 in MVC play. Murray State ranks fifth in the MVC with 8.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Nick Ellington averaging 2.8.

Bradley makes 47.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than Murray State has allowed to its opponents (45.5%). Murray State scores 5.6 more points per game (72.1) than Bradley allows to opponents (66.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor Hickman is averaging 14.8 points and 3.1 assists for the Braves. Duke Deen is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Bradley.

Ellington is averaging 11.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Racers. Anderson is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Murray State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 8-2, averaging 78.0 points, 35.7 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

Racers: 5-5, averaging 70.0 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.