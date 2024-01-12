Bradley Braves take on the UIC Flames, look for 6th straight win

Bradley Braves (11-5, 3-2 MVC) at UIC Flames (8-8, 1-4 MVC) Chicago; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bradley will…

Bradley Braves (11-5, 3-2 MVC) at UIC Flames (8-8, 1-4 MVC)

Chicago; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley will attempt to continue its five-game win streak with a victory against UIC.

The Flames have gone 4-3 at home. UIC is second in the MVC in team defense, giving up 64.6 points while holding opponents to 39.4% shooting.

The Braves are 3-2 against MVC opponents. Bradley scores 74.5 points and has outscored opponents by 8.0 points per game.

UIC makes 45.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points higher than Bradley has allowed to its opponents (40.2%). Bradley scores 9.9 more points per game (74.5) than UIC gives up (64.6).

The Flames and Braves face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Jones is averaging 8.9 points and 4.8 assists for the Flames. Isaiah Rivera is averaging 13.8 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 43.5% over the past 10 games for UIC.

Duke Deen is averaging 11.3 points and 3.9 assists for the Braves. Malevy Leons is averaging 11.7 points and 7.4 rebounds while shooting 46.7% over the past 10 games for Bradley.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 3-7, averaging 65.1 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 4.8 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Braves: 5-5, averaging 73.9 points, 36.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.