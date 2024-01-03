Bradley beats Valparaiso 86-61

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Connor Hickman’s 28 points helped Bradley defeat Valparaiso 86-61 on Wednesday night. Hickman also had five…

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Connor Hickman’s 28 points helped Bradley defeat Valparaiso 86-61 on Wednesday night.

Hickman also had five rebounds and three steals for the Braves (9-5, 1-2 Missouri Valley Conference). Ahmet Jonovic scored 15 points while shooting 6 of 8 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line, and added six rebounds. Christian Davis shot 3 for 8 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.

The Beacons (4-10, 0-3) were led by Darius DeAveiro, who posted 19 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Jahari Williamson added 12 points for Valparaiso. Sherman Weatherspoon IV also recorded nine points. The loss is the eighth straight for the Beacons.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.