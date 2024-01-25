Boyd scores 38, Lipscomb defeats FGCU 98-72

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Derrin Boyd’s 38 points led Lipscomb past FGCU 98-72 on Thursday night. Boyd was 14-of-19…

Boyd was 14-of-19 shooting (8 for 11 from 3-point range) for the Bisons (13-8, 4-2 Atlantic Sun Conference). A.J McGinnis scored 18 points, shooting 7 for 11, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc. Cody Head had 13 points and was 4-of-6 shooting, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the foul line.

Isaiah Thompson led the way for the Eagles (8-13, 2-4) with 19 points. Zach Anderson added 14 points for FGCU. In addition, Keeshawn Kellman finished with 14 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

