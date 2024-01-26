Boyd leads Lipscomb against Stetson

Lipscomb Bisons (13-8, 4-2 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (12-9, 4-2 ASUN) DeLand, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb…

Lipscomb Bisons (13-8, 4-2 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (12-9, 4-2 ASUN)

DeLand, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb faces the Stetson Hatters after Derrin Boyd scored 38 points in Lipscomb’s 98-72 victory against the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles.

The Hatters have gone 7-1 at home. Stetson ranks eighth in the ASUN in rebounding averaging 34.9 rebounds. Aubin Gateretse leads the Hatters with 7.0 boards.

The Bisons have gone 4-2 against ASUN opponents. Lipscomb scores 82.1 points while outscoring opponents by 7.2 points per game.

Stetson is shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 44.6% Lipscomb allows to opponents. Lipscomb averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Stetson gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Blackmon is scoring 20.8 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Hatters. Alec Oglesby is averaging 14.8 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 49.1% over the past 10 games for Stetson.

Boyd is shooting 53.0% and averaging 17.7 points for the Bisons. A.J McGinnis is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Lipscomb.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hatters: 6-4, averaging 74.3 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Bisons: 7-3, averaging 83.9 points, 34.5 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

