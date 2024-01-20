Live Radio
Boyd, Anderson lead Lipscomb to 88-79 victory over North Alabama

The Associated Press

January 20, 2024, 7:38 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Derrin Boyd had 19 points, Joe Anderson scored 18 and Lipscomb defeated North Alabama 88-79 on Saturday night.

Boyd also had six rebounds for the Bisons (12-8, 3-2 Atlantic Sun Conference). Anderson made all seven of his shots with four 3-pointers, adding five assists and three steals. Cody Head had 15 points and shot 6 of 9 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line.

Damien Forrest finished with 21 points and nine rebounds for the Lions (7-12, 1-4). Jacari Lane added 16 points for North Alabama. KJ Johnson also put up 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

