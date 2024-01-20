Boyd, Anderson lead Lipscomb to 88-79 victory over North Alabama

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Derrin Boyd had 19 points, Joe Anderson scored 18 and Lipscomb defeated North Alabama 88-79 on…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Derrin Boyd had 19 points, Joe Anderson scored 18 and Lipscomb defeated North Alabama 88-79 on Saturday night.

Boyd also had six rebounds for the Bisons (12-8, 3-2 Atlantic Sun Conference). Anderson made all seven of his shots with four 3-pointers, adding five assists and three steals. Cody Head had 15 points and shot 6 of 9 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line.

Damien Forrest finished with 21 points and nine rebounds for the Lions (7-12, 1-4). Jacari Lane added 16 points for North Alabama. KJ Johnson also put up 12 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.