Boyd and No. 24 Florida Atlantic host UAB

UAB Blazers (10-5, 2-0 AAC) at Florida Atlantic Owls (12-4, 2-1 AAC) Boca Raton, Florida; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

UAB Blazers (10-5, 2-0 AAC) at Florida Atlantic Owls (12-4, 2-1 AAC)

Boca Raton, Florida; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -16; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Florida Atlantic faces the UAB Blazers after Nicholas Boyd scored 21 points in Florida Atlantic’s 85-84 victory over the Tulane Green Wave.

The Owls have gone 5-1 at home. Florida Atlantic is second in the AAC scoring 82.1 points while shooting 49.1% from the field.

The Blazers are 2-0 against AAC opponents. UAB is the best team in the AAC scoring 14.6 fast break points per game.

Florida Atlantic scores 82.1 points, 6.5 more per game than the 75.6 UAB allows. UAB averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Florida Atlantic allows.

The Owls and Blazers face off Sunday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnell Davis is scoring 16.6 points per game with 6.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Owls. Vladislav Goldin is averaging 14.2 points and 7.7 rebounds over the past 10 games for Florida Atlantic.

Eric Gaines is averaging 12.5 points, 4.8 assists and 2.6 steals for the Blazers. Yaxel Lendeborg is averaging 15.4 points, 10.7 rebounds and 2.4 blocks over the past 10 games for UAB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 7-3, averaging 81.6 points, 38.1 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Blazers: 7-3, averaging 80.9 points, 38.3 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.