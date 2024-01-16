Bowling Green wins 78-73 against Miami (Ohio)

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Marcus Hill’s 23 points helped Bowling Green defeat Miami (Ohio) 78-73 on Tuesday night. Hill also…

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Marcus Hill’s 23 points helped Bowling Green defeat Miami (Ohio) 78-73 on Tuesday night.

Hill also contributed five rebounds for the Falcons (13-4, 4-1 Mid-American Conference). Rashaun Agee added 15 points while shooting 6 of 11 from the field and 2 for 6 from the line, and he also had 12 rebounds. Trey Thomas was 4 of 11 shooting, including 2 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 14 points.

Reece Potter led the RedHawks (8-9, 2-3) in scoring, finishing with 17 points. Ryan Mabrey added 13 points for Miami. In addition, Darweshi Hunter finished with 12 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

