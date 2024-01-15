Bowling Green visits Elmer and Miami (OH)

Bowling Green Falcons (12-4, 3-1 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (8-8, 2-2 MAC) Oxford, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Bowling Green Falcons (12-4, 3-1 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (8-8, 2-2 MAC)

Oxford, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) hosts the Bowling Green Falcons after Eian Elmer scored 23 points in Miami (OH)’s 71-54 victory against the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

The RedHawks are 6-2 on their home court. Miami (OH) is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Falcons are 3-1 against MAC opponents. Bowling Green is the MAC leader with 38.4 rebounds per game led by Rashaun Agee averaging 8.6.

Miami (OH) averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 6.9 per game Bowling Green gives up. Bowling Green scores 5.2 more points per game (75.8) than Miami (OH) allows (70.6).

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darweshi Hunter is averaging 12.3 points for the RedHawks. Ryan Mabrey is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Miami (OH).

Marcus Hill is shooting 44.4% and averaging 19.9 points for the Falcons. Trey Thomas is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Bowling Green.

LAST 10 GAMES: RedHawks: 5-5, averaging 77.0 points, 31.7 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Falcons: 9-1, averaging 78.6 points, 39.2 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

