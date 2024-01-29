Bowling Green visits Ball State after Jihad’s 28-point game

Bowling Green Falcons (14-6, 5-3 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (11-9, 3-5 MAC) Muncie, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Bowling Green Falcons (14-6, 5-3 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (11-9, 3-5 MAC)

Muncie, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State faces the Bowling Green Falcons after Basheer Jihad scored 28 points in Ball State’s 81-71 win over the Northern Illinois Huskies.

The Cardinals have gone 8-3 in home games. Ball State ranks sixth in the MAC in rebounding averaging 35.4 rebounds. Jihad paces the Cardinals with 7.8 boards.

The Falcons are 5-3 in MAC play. Bowling Green is sixth in the MAC giving up 71.7 points while holding opponents to 43.8% shooting.

Ball State makes 46.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than Bowling Green has allowed to its opponents (43.8%). Bowling Green averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Ball State gives up.

The Cardinals and Falcons square off Tuesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalin Anderson is averaging 15.7 points, 4.8 assists and 1.7 steals for the Cardinals.

DaJion Humphrey is shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, while averaging 6.9 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 3-7, averaging 74.1 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Falcons: 7-3, averaging 79.7 points, 37.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.