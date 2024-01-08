Bowling Green hosts Ohio following Clayton’s 23-point showing

Ohio Bobcats (7-7, 1-1 MAC) at Bowling Green Falcons (10-4, 1-1 MAC) Bowling Green, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Ohio Bobcats (7-7, 1-1 MAC) at Bowling Green Falcons (10-4, 1-1 MAC)

Bowling Green, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio visits the Bowling Green Falcons after AJ Clayton scored 23 points in Ohio’s 78-66 win against the Northern Illinois Huskies.

The Falcons have gone 7-1 in home games. Bowling Green scores 74.8 points and has outscored opponents by 6.7 points per game.

The Bobcats have gone 1-1 against MAC opponents. Ohio is second in the MAC scoring 79.1 points per game and is shooting 45.3%.

Bowling Green is shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 42.6% Ohio allows to opponents. Ohio averages 11.0 more points per game (79.1) than Bowling Green allows (68.1).

The Falcons and Bobcats square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Hill is averaging 20.3 points for the Falcons. Jason Spurgin is averaging 11.5 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 48.8% over the last 10 games for Bowling Green.

Jaylin Hunter is shooting 39.1% and averaging 14.4 points for the Bobcats. Shereef Mitchell is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Ohio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 8-2, averaging 76.7 points, 39.3 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 77.6 points, 36.6 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

