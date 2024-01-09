Bowling Green hosts Clayton and Ohio

Ohio Bobcats (7-7, 1-1 MAC) at Bowling Green Falcons (10-4, 1-1 MAC) Bowling Green, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Ohio Bobcats (7-7, 1-1 MAC) at Bowling Green Falcons (10-4, 1-1 MAC)

Bowling Green, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -1; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio faces the Bowling Green Falcons after AJ Clayton scored 23 points in Ohio’s 78-66 win over the Northern Illinois Huskies.

The Falcons have gone 7-1 at home. Bowling Green is the MAC leader with 38.4 rebounds per game led by Rashaun Agee averaging 8.1.

The Bobcats are 1-1 against MAC opponents. Ohio ranks second in the MAC with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Elmore James averaging 2.1.

Bowling Green’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Ohio gives up. Ohio scores 11.0 more points per game (79.1) than Bowling Green gives up (68.1).

The Falcons and Bobcats match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: DaJion Humphrey is shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, while averaging 7.9 points.

Jaylin Hunter is shooting 39.1% and averaging 14.4 points for the Bobcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 8-2, averaging 76.7 points, 39.3 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 77.6 points, 36.6 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.