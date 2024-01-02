Bowling Green Falcons play the Eastern Michigan Eagles on 7-game win streak

Eastern Michigan Eagles (7-5) at Bowling Green Falcons (9-3) Bowling Green, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Falcons…

Eastern Michigan Eagles (7-5) at Bowling Green Falcons (9-3)

Bowling Green, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Falcons -10; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green seeks to keep its seven-game win streak alive when the Falcons take on Eastern Michigan.

The Falcons are 6-1 on their home court. Bowling Green is the MAC leader with 38.8 rebounds per game led by Rashaun Agee averaging 8.1.

The Eagles are 2-3 on the road. Eastern Michigan gives up 73.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.8 points per game.

Bowling Green’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Eastern Michigan gives up. Eastern Michigan has shot at a 45.1% rate from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points greater than the 40.5% shooting opponents of Bowling Green have averaged.

The Falcons and Eagles meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Hill is averaging 19.2 points for the Falcons. Trey Thomas is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Bowling Green.

Julius Ellerbe is averaging 4.4 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Eagles. Tyson Acuff is averaging 22.5 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 52.3% over the past 10 games for Eastern Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 7-3, averaging 73.7 points, 38.4 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 68.2 points, 33.4 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.