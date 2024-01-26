Bowling Green faces Toledo following Hill’s 21-point outing

Bowling Green Falcons (14-5, 5-2 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (12-7, 6-1 MAC) Toledo, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Bowling Green Falcons (14-5, 5-2 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (12-7, 6-1 MAC)

Toledo, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green visits the Toledo Rockets after Marcus Hill scored 21 points in Bowling Green’s 90-84 overtime loss to the Kent State Golden Flashes.

The Rockets are 7-2 on their home court. Toledo leads the MAC with 13.7 fast break points.

The Falcons have gone 5-2 against MAC opponents. Bowling Green is fourth in the MAC with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Rashaun Agee averaging 3.5.

Toledo makes 47.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than Bowling Green has allowed to its opponents (43.2%). Bowling Green averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Toledo gives up.

The Rockets and Falcons match up Saturday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ra’Heim Moss is averaging 16.5 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Rockets. Tyler Cochran is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Toledo.

DaJion Humphrey is shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, while averaging 7.3 points. Hill is shooting 40.9% and averaging 21.9 points over the last 10 games for Bowling Green.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 7-3, averaging 77.7 points, 35.5 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Falcons: 8-2, averaging 80.4 points, 39.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.