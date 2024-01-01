Bowling Green and Eastern Michigan face off for conference matchup

Eastern Michigan Eagles (7-5) at Bowling Green Falcons (9-3) Bowling Green, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: MAC foes…

Eastern Michigan Eagles (7-5) at Bowling Green Falcons (9-3)

Bowling Green, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: MAC foes Bowling Green and Eastern Michigan will play on Tuesday.

The Falcons have gone 6-1 in home games. Bowling Green leads the MAC with 27.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Rashaun Agee averaging 5.1.

The Eagles have gone 2-3 away from home. Eastern Michigan ranks seventh in the MAC allowing 73.1 points while holding opponents to 44.8% shooting.

Bowling Green’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Eastern Michigan gives up. Eastern Michigan averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Bowling Green allows.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: DaJion Humphrey is shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, while averaging 8.1 points. Marcus Hill is shooting 44.6% and averaging 18.6 points over the last 10 games for Bowling Green.

Tyson Acuff averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 23.0 points while shooting 31.7% from beyond the arc. Yusuf Jihad is shooting 48.6% and averaging 9.4 points over the past 10 games for Eastern Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 7-3, averaging 73.7 points, 38.4 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 68.2 points, 33.4 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.