Boston University visits Loyola (MD) after Perry’s 30-point game

Boston University Terriers (6-10, 1-2 Patriot League) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (3-13, 1-2 Patriot League)

Baltimore; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terriers -1; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola (MD) hosts the Boston University Terriers after Deon Perry scored 30 points in Loyola (MD)’s 71-65 win over the Army Black Knights.

The Greyhounds have gone 1-4 at home. Loyola (MD) is 1-8 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Terriers are 1-2 in conference games. Boston University is eighth in the Patriot League with 12.4 assists per game led by Miles Brewster averaging 3.1.

Loyola (MD) averages 66.6 points per game, 0.9 more points than the 65.7 Boston University allows. Boston University averages 65.1 points per game, 10.1 fewer points than the 75.2 Loyola (MD) gives up to opponents.

The Greyhounds and Terriers face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Perry averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Greyhounds, scoring 15.4 points while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc. D’Angelo Stines is averaging 9.5 points over the past 10 games for Loyola (MD).

Brewster is averaging 10.4 points and 3.1 assists for the Terriers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Greyhounds: 2-8, averaging 65.8 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Terriers: 4-6, averaging 65.6 points, 37.7 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

