Boston University visits Holy Cross after Octave’s 20-point game

Boston University Terriers (8-13, 3-5 Patriot League) at Holy Cross Crusaders (5-16, 2-6 Patriot League)

Worcester, Massachusetts; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross hosts the Boston University Terriers after Joseph Octave scored 20 points in Holy Cross’ 78-72 loss to the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.

The Crusaders have gone 2-6 in home games. Holy Cross is 2-11 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Terriers are 3-5 against Patriot League opponents. Boston University ranks third in the Patriot League with 35.9 rebounds per game led by Otto Landrum averaging 6.2.

Holy Cross’ average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Boston University allows. Boston University averages 63.8 points per game, 12.5 fewer points than the 76.3 Holy Cross allows to opponents.

The Crusaders and Terriers meet Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeAndre Williams is averaging 4.4 points for the Crusaders. Octave is averaging 16.4 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 40.5% over the last 10 games for Holy Cross.

Landrum is averaging 8.6 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Terriers. Anthony Morales is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Boston University.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crusaders: 3-7, averaging 70.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Terriers: 4-6, averaging 61.7 points, 35.3 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

