Boston University visits Benigni and Navy

Boston University Terriers (5-8) at Navy Midshipmen (4-7) Annapolis, Maryland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Navy takes on the…

Boston University Terriers (5-8) at Navy Midshipmen (4-7)

Annapolis, Maryland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Navy takes on the Boston University Terriers after Austin Benigni scored 28 points in Navy’s 77-65 win against the William & Mary Tribe.

The Midshipmen have gone 4-1 at home. Navy scores 68.2 points and has outscored opponents by 4.9 points per game.

The Terriers are 2-6 in road games. Boston University ranks seventh in the Patriot League scoring 29.1 points per game in the paint led by Otto Landrum averaging 4.0.

Navy is shooting 40.2% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points lower than the 42.3% Boston University allows to opponents. Boston University has shot at a 41.4% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 40.2% shooting opponents of Navy have averaged.

The Midshipmen and Terriers face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Benigni is averaging 13.5 points and 3.7 assists for the Midshipmen. Donovan Draper is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Navy.

Miles Brewster is scoring 9.9 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Terriers. Ethan Okwuosa is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Boston University.

LAST 10 GAMES: Midshipmen: 4-6, averaging 70.2 points, 38.5 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.9 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Terriers: 5-5, averaging 70.3 points, 37.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.