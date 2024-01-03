Boston University visits Benigni and Navy

Boston University Terriers (5-8) at Navy Midshipmen (4-7) Annapolis, Maryland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Midshipmen -3; over/under…

Boston University Terriers (5-8) at Navy Midshipmen (4-7)

Annapolis, Maryland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Midshipmen -3; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: Navy hosts the Boston University Terriers after Austin Benigni scored 28 points in Navy’s 77-65 win over the William & Mary Tribe.

The Midshipmen have gone 4-1 in home games. Navy has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Terriers are 2-6 in road games. Boston University has a 2-5 record against opponents over .500.

Navy is shooting 40.2% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points lower than the 42.3% Boston University allows to opponents. Boston University averages 66.1 points per game, 2.8 more than the 63.3 Navy allows to opponents.

The Midshipmen and Terriers face off Wednesday for the first time in Patriot League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Benigni is averaging 13.5 points and 3.7 assists for the Midshipmen. Donovan Draper is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Navy.

Miles Brewster is scoring 9.9 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Terriers. Otto Landrum is averaging 10.5 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 48.7% over the last 10 games for Boston University.

LAST 10 GAMES: Midshipmen: 4-6, averaging 70.2 points, 38.5 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.9 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Terriers: 5-5, averaging 70.3 points, 37.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.