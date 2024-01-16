Boston University hosts Bucknell after Morales’ 24-point game

Bucknell Bison (5-12, 2-2 Patriot League) at Boston University Terriers (7-10, 2-2 Patriot League) Boston; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Bucknell Bison (5-12, 2-2 Patriot League) at Boston University Terriers (7-10, 2-2 Patriot League)

Boston; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University hosts the Bucknell Bison after Anthony Morales scored 24 points in Boston University’s 60-58 victory against the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds.

The Terriers are 4-3 in home games. Boston University is seventh in the Patriot League scoring 64.8 points while shooting 40.3% from the field.

The Bison are 2-2 against Patriot League opponents. Bucknell is 2-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.1 turnovers per game.

Boston University’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Bucknell gives up. Bucknell has shot at a 42.9% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 41.7% shooting opponents of Boston University have averaged.

The Terriers and Bison meet Wednesday for the first time in Patriot League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Brewster is averaging 10.4 points for the Terriers. Otto Landrum is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games for Boston University.

Noah Williamson is averaging 10.9 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Bison. Jack Forrest is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for Bucknell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 5-5, averaging 64.4 points, 36.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points per game.

Bison: 3-7, averaging 66.1 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.