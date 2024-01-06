Boston University faces conference rival Lafayette

Lafayette Leopards (2-12, 1-0 Patriot League) at Boston University Terriers (5-9, 0-1 Patriot League) Boston; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Lafayette Leopards (2-12, 1-0 Patriot League) at Boston University Terriers (5-9, 0-1 Patriot League)

Boston; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terriers -6.5; over/under is 125.5

BOTTOM LINE: Justin Vander Baan and the Lafayette Leopards visit Miles Brewster and the Boston University Terriers in Patriot League action.

The Terriers have gone 3-2 at home. Boston University has a 2-5 record against teams over .500.

The Leopards are 1-0 against Patriot League opponents. Lafayette is 1-10 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Boston University’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Lafayette allows. Lafayette averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.4 per game Boston University allows.

The Terriers and Leopards match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Otto Landrum is averaging 8.6 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Terriers.

Eric Sondberg is shooting 43.8% and averaging 9.6 points for the Leopards.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 4-6, averaging 66.8 points, 37.8 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Leopards: 1-9, averaging 58.6 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.