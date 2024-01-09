Boston College visits Syracuse following McGlockton’s 30-point showing

Boston College Eagles (10-4, 1-2 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (10-4, 1-2 ACC) Syracuse, New York; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Boston College Eagles (10-4, 1-2 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (10-4, 1-2 ACC)

Syracuse, New York; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College visits the Syracuse Orange after Devin scored 30 points in Boston College’s 95-87 win against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

The Orange are 7-0 on their home court. Syracuse is the top team in the ACC averaging 39.1 points in the paint. Maliq Brown leads the Orange with 8.0.

The Eagles have gone 1-2 against ACC opponents. Boston College ranks ninth in the ACC with 8.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Quinten Post averaging 2.4.

Syracuse is shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 43.9% Boston College allows to opponents. Boston College averages 8.9 more points per game (80.4) than Syracuse gives up to opponents (71.5).

The Orange and Eagles meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Bunch is shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Orange, while averaging 10.3 points. Judah Mintz is shooting 47.1% and averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games for Syracuse.

Claudell Harris Jr. is shooting 45.3% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 15.5 points. Post is averaging 17.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.7 blocks over the past 10 games for Boston College.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orange: 7-3, averaging 77.8 points, 37.6 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 9.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 82.1 points, 33.7 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.