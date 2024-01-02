Boston College hosts Wake Forest after Sallis’ 20-point game

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-3, 1-0 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (9-3, 0-1 ACC) Boston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-3, 1-0 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (9-3, 0-1 ACC)

Boston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Demon Deacons -2; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest plays the Boston College Eagles after Hunter Sallis scored 20 points in Wake Forest’s 86-63 victory against the Virginia Tech Hokies.

The Eagles are 6-1 in home games. Boston College is eighth in the ACC scoring 79.4 points while shooting 47.0% from the field.

The Demon Deacons are 1-0 in conference games. Wake Forest has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Boston College makes 47.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than Wake Forest has allowed to its opponents (42.1%). Wake Forest scores 10.5 more points per game (81.3) than Boston College gives up (70.8).

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quinten Post is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 8.5 rebounds for the Eagles. Claudell Harris Jr. is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Boston College.

Sallis is averaging 18.2 points for the Demon Deacons. Parker Friedrichsen is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wake Forest.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 7-3, averaging 78.9 points, 37.1 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Demon Deacons: 8-2, averaging 79.8 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.